Yelich lifts Brewers over Mets after Cohen's press conference

Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night, hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race.

The $355 million Mets are 36-44 and have lost 17 of 23. They were 8 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card spot entering Wednesday. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1.

"All is not lost yet," Cohen said. "But it’s getting late."

A night after a 7-2 win that Cohen called "…a crisp game, probably one of the best games we’ve played all year," the Mets went 0 for 11 with runners on base and stranded seven.

Manager Buck Showalter, whose job was deemed safe for the rest of the season by Cohen, was ejected after Yelich’s two-run single in the eighth inning, which came after Joey Wiemer was awarded first base when he was hit by a pitch while swinging at the ball.

Jesse Winker had a two-run double in the first, and Blake Perkins delivered a go-ahead single in the sixth off Grant Hartwig (0-1).

Tommy Pham homered for the Mets and went 3 for 3 with a walk. Francisco Álvarez drew a bases-loaded walk that tied it 2-all in the fourth, but then Brett Baty struck out and Mark Canha grounded sharply into an inning-ending double play.

Bryse Wilson (3-0) allowed two hits over 1 2/3 innings. Devin Williams earned his 15th save by striking out two in a perfect ninth.

Brewers starter Wade Miley gave up two runs in four innings. Mets starter Kodai Senga allowed two runs and struck out eight in five innings.