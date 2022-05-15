Wong leads Brewers to 7-3 win over the Marlins

article

Kolten Wong homered, singled and had three walks to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 7-3 on Sunday.

Playing in his 1,000 major league game, Wong also stole two bases for the Brewers, who finished 4-5 on their nine game road trip.

Jace Peterson and Rowdy Tellez also homered to back Brandon Woodruff, who limited Miami to three runs and five hits in his five-inning outing. Woodruff (4-2) walked two and struck out six.

Aaron Ashby relieved Woodruff and pitched four hitless innings while striking out eight for his first save.

Milwaukee chased Miami starter Elieser Hernández during a four-run fifth. Peterson and Wong hit consecutive solo homers off Hernández while Tellez and Omar Narváez had RBI singles against reliever Louis Head.

Hernández (2-3) allowed five runs, two of which were earned, and three hits. The right-hander walked three, struck out two and hit a batter. He has surrendered 10 home runs in his seven starts this season.

Tellez made it 6-3, connecting with a solo shot off reliever Tommy Nance in the seventh for his eighth homer.

Brewers third baseman Willy Adames left with a right ankle sprain in the bottom of the second. Adames made a successful hard slide at home off Luis Urías’ sacrifice fly that gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead in the first. Once Adames reached his feet, he limped toward the dugout. Adames played through the top half of the second before being replaced by Mike Rosseau.

Adames, whose nine homers tie Hunter Renfroe for the team lead, will be re-evaluated Monday.

Payton Henry’s two-run single in the second put Miami ahead 2-1 and Jorge Soler padded the lead with a solo homer in the third.