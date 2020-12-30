Wisconsin, Wake Forest square up in Duke's Mayo Bowl

article

The Wisconsin Badgers squared up against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Wake Forest was first to strike in this postseason matchup -- by scoring back-to-back touchdowns on consecutive series. The first possession was a nine-play, 65-yard journey to the end zone. The second Wake Forest drive lasted six plays over 71 yards. At the end of the first quarter, the Demon Deacons held a commanding 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Wisconsin took the ball on an 11-play, 75-yard drive to score the team's first touchdown of the game. It was 14-7, Wake Forest at that point.

Late in the second quarter, the Badgers blocked a punt -- and turned the short field into another score. QB Graham Mertz took the ball in for a one-yard touchdown run to tie up the game, 14-14, and that's how the first half wrapped up.

Wisconsin got the ball first in the second half -- and failed to do anything with it.

Wake Forest then took the ball 50 yards in five plays -- before scoring another touchdown. The tie was broken -- and the Demon Deacons went up 21-14.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers looks to pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium on December 30, 2020 in Charlotte

The Badgers returned fire on their next series. QB Graham Mertz took the ball in for a one-yard run -- to help bring the game to a tie once again, 21-21.

Wisconsin took its first lead in the Duke's Mayo Bowl late in the third quarter -- when Mertz threw a strike to Mason Stokke -- 14 yards later Stokke was in the end zone. The score pushed UW on top, 28-21.

The Badgers' next score came a short while later. After Wisconsin picked off a ball, Garrett Groshek ran it in for a one-yard score! The Badgers extended their lead, 35-21.

