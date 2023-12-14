Wisconsin beats Jacksonville State, Crowl leads with 19 points

article

Steven Crowl had 19 points and nine rebounds, Tyler Wahl added 16 points and No. 23 Wisconsin beat Jacksonville State 75-60 on Thursday night.

Wahl scored the first eight points for the Badgers (8-3), who never trailed as they bounced back from a lackluster performance in last Saturday's 98-73 loss at No. 1 Arizona. Wahl went 6 of 9 from the field in the first half as Wisconsin led 38-30 at the break.

KyKy Tandy scored 16 points for Jacksonville State (4-7). Marcellus Brigham Jr. came off the bench to score 10 first-half points for the Gamecocks, but he didn't score after halftime.

A.J. Storr had 13 points for Wisconsin.

Crowl capped a 12-3 run with a layup that gave the Badgers a 29-17 lead with 5:39 remaining in the first half.

Jacksonville State's Ivan Reynolds drained a half-court 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer. The Gamecocks then scored the first two baskets of the second half to get within 38-34. But Wisconsin held Jacksonville State scoreless for the next four minutes.

The Gamecocks finished 6 of 15 (40%) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Jacksonville State: Tandy and Brigham made critical baskets, but their shooting needs to be more consistent. The Gamecocks also need to stay out of foul trouble.

Wisconsin: Led by Wahl and Crowl, the Badgers dominated inside, scoring 40 points in the paint.

UP NEXT

Jacksonville State: At Tarleton State on Monday.

Wisconsin: Hosts Chicago State on Dec. 22.