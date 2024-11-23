article

A traditional supper club is a Wisconsin staple, and a minor league baseball club plans to pay homage to the tradition this season by taking the field as the Wisconsin Supper Clubbers for select games.

The Beloit Sky Carp on Friday announced they will play Friday night home games under the moniker. According to the team's website, Supper Clubbers finished second in fan voting when the name rebranded from the Snappers to the Sky Carp in 2021.

While ABC Supply Stadium is roughly 75 miles southwest of American Family Field by way of I-43, the Sky Carp/Supper Clubbers have no affiliation with the Milwaukee Brewers. The team is the High-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Coincidentally, the Brewers' Low-A affiliate announced a rebrand of its own hours later. The Carolina Mudcats will begin playing as the Wilson Warbirds in 2026. The name pays tribute to vintage military aircraft.