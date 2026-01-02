Wisconsin Lutheran celebrates Kon Knueppel's basketball career

article

The Brief Wisconsin Lutheran High School welcomed back alumnus Kon Knueppel. The school unveiled a jersey, celebrating his basketball career, that will go on display. The Charlotte Hornets drafted Knueppel fourth overall in this summer's NBA Draft.



Wisconsin Lutheran High School welcomed back alumnus Kon Knueppel, now a member of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, for a celebration of his basketball career on Thursday, Jan. 1.

What we know:

The school unveiled a Duke Blue Devils jersey, signed by Knueppel, during a private event. The jersey will be displayed in a hallway that honors alumni who have embarked on careers as professional athletes.

"Wisconsin Lutheran is a special place," Knueppel said at the event, according to the school. "I think back on the fun I had playing with my brother and cousins, but there’s also the school experience and the faith ties it has. Every classroom you walk into here has someone who genuinely cares about you, and that’s a special feeling."

After one year at Duke, the Hornets drafted Knueppel fourth overall in this summer's NBA Draft. The 20-year-old rookie is averaging 19.3 points per game and has earned an NBA Rookie of the Month honor to date.

Kon Knueppel at Wisconsin Lutheran High School for jersey ceremony

The 19.3 points per game is just shy of the Hornets' team lead (Miles Bridges, 19.9) and tops among all rookies this season, just ahead of first overall pick Cooper Flagg (19.2).

"Kon’s rookie season in the NBA reflects years of discipline, humility, and relentless effort," Kenneth Fisher, WLHS president, said in a statement. "Honoring his college jersey at WLHS not only celebrates his achievements, but also sends a clear message to our students: with character, faith, and hard work, extraordinary goals are within reach."

Editor's note: Statistics are through Jan. 1, 2025.