Wisconsin football home game against Purdue Saturday canceled

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wisconsin Badgers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin football team’s home game against Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 7 will not be played and team-related activities remain paused indefinitely, UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez announced Tuesday.

Saturday’s game will not be rescheduled.

Alvarez issued the following statement: 

"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff. We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

There have been five (two staff and three student-athletes) positive COVID-19 PCR tests recorded since Saturday, Oct. 31. Over the last seven days (Oct. 27-Nov. 2), student-athletes (10) and staff (11) have registered a total of 21 positive tests. There are currently 27 active cases in the program, all since Saturday, Oct. 24. That includes 15 football student-athletes and 12 staff members.

The Badger football team first paused team activities on Oct. 28 and its scheduled game at Nebraska on Oct. 31 was canceled.

