Badgers at Ohio State, Buckeyes lead 28-7

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Sept. 24 – opening Big Ten play in Columbus.

FIRST QUARTER

The Buckeyes got on the board first, taking a 7-0 lead after a rushing touchdown around three minutes into the game.

A touchdown pass gave the Buckeyes a 14-0 lead with roughly nine minutes left in the quarter.

The Buckeyes found the end zone again around the four-minute mark, taking a 21-0 lead on a rushing touchdown.

SECOND QUARTER

Early into the second quarter, the Buckeyes offense scored its fourth touchdown for a 28-0 lead.

The Badgers got on the board with just under nine minutes remaining in the half, quarterback Graham Mertz taking it himself. The Buckeyes lead trimmed to 28-7.