Badgers lead Northwestern 28-0; Braelon Allen throws touchdown pass

The Wisconsin Badgers officially entered the Jim Leonhard era Saturday, Oct. 8 at Northwestern. It is the alumnus' first game as interim head coach following the dismissal of Paul Chryst.

Leonhard is leading the 2-3 Badgers after back-to-back Big Ten loses against Ohio State and Illinois. A win against Northwestern would be the Badgers' first against a conference opponent this season.

Northwestern is 1-4 this season and has gone 6-15 since beating the Badgers in Evanston in 2020.

1ST QUARTER

The Badgers were the first on the board. Graham Mertz threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Skyler Bell for a 7-0 lead after the extra point around the 2:33 mark.

2ND QUARTER

On the first play of the second quarter, Mertz connected with Chimere Dike for a 52-yard touchdown strike. The Badgers took a 14-0 lead after the extra point.

Dike and Mertz struck again, putting the Badgers up 21-0 after a 21-yard touchdown and extra point.

The offense got a little creative just before the two-minute warning. Running back Braelon Allen heaved his first career touchdown pass to fellow running back Chez Mellusi. It was a 23-yard score that made it 28-0 after the extra point.

