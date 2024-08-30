Wisconsin Badgers lead Western Michigan in 4th quarter

article

The Wisconsin Badgers kick off their season at home against the Western Michigan Broncos on Friday, Aug. 30.

Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons and enters a year unranked for the first time since 2016. That 2016 Wisconsin team went 11-3 and capped the year by beating Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. This marks the first time Wisconsin and Western Michigan have faced each other since that Cotton Bowl matchup.

1st quarter

No scoring plays.

2nd quarter

Wisconsin 7, Western Michigan 0 at 11:53: Chez Mellusi 9-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt good.

Wisconsin 7, Western Michigan 7 at 3:05: J. Barkley 1-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt good.

Wisconsin 10, Western Michigan 7 at 0:05: Nathanial Vakos 33-yard field goal attempt good.

3rd quarter

Wisconsin 13, Western Michigan 7 at 7:59: Vakos 23-yard field goal attempt good.

4th quarter

Western Michigan 14, Wisconsin 13 at 14:17: Buckley 1-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt good.

Wisconsin 21, Western Michigan 14 at 10:42: Tawee Walker 6-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion attempt good.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.