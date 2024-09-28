Wisconsin Badgers lead USC in Trojans' 1st Big Ten home game

article

The Wisconsin Badgers are in Los Angeles, facing Southern California in the Trojans' first ever Big Ten home game on Saturday.

Two weeks after giving up 42 points to Alabama, Wisconsin will attempt to slow down a solid USC offense led by quarterback Miller Moss. Wisconsin safeties coach Alex Grinch knows plenty about USC head coach Lincoln Riley's offensive schemes and tendencies, but neither team is expecting that knowledge to be a difference-maker.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

1st quarter

USC 7, Wisconsin 0 at 12:23: M. Moss 32-yard touchdown pass to J. Lane. Extra point good.

USC 7, Wisconsin 7 at 10:52: B. Locke 63-yard touchdown pass to V. Anthony. Extra point good.

2nd quarter

Wisconsin 14, USC 7 at 14:44: T. Walker 18-yard touchdown run. Extra point good.

Wisconsin 14, USC 10 at 9:48: M. Lantz 41-yard field goal good.

Wisconsin 21, USC 10 at 6:29: T. Walker 4-yard touchdown run. Extra point good.

3rd quarter

Wisconsin 21, USC 17 at 9:18: M. Moss 6-yard touchdown pass to J. Lane. Extra point good.