Wisconsin-Oregon score: Badgers trail Ducks in 2nd quarter

Wisconsin hosts No. 1 Oregon at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Badgers and Ducks last faced off in the Rose Bowl in 2020.



The Wisconsin Badgers host the No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Madison's Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16.

When Oregon and Wisconsin last faced off in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day of 2020, the two programs legitimately could have considered themselves on equal footing. They’ve gone in different directions ever since as they meet again Saturday night as Big Ten conference rivals.

No. 1 Oregon (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 1 College Football Playoff) seems headed toward a playoff berth, while Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3) is merely attempting to have a winning season.

1st quarter

Oregon 3, Wisconsin 0 at 9:05: A. Sappington 35-yard field goal attempt is good

Oregon 6, Wisconsin 0 at 1:15: A. Sappington 42-yard field goal attempt is good.

2nd quarter

No scoring plays yet. Check back for updates.