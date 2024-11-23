Wisconsin-Nebraska score: Badgers trail Cornhuskers in 3rd quarter

article

The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Nov. 22. The winner will become bowl eligible.

Wisconsin is looking to extend its bowl streak to 22 seasons, third-longest in the nation. Nebraska has lost four straight after a 5-1 start and is looking to go to a bowl for the first time since 2016, the longest drought in the Power Four.

The Badgers, losers of three straight, have clinched bowl eligibility the last two years with wins over Nebraska.

Wisconsin has won 10 straight meetings with Nebraska, including all nine since the Freedom Trophy was introduced in 2014. The Badgers are 11-1 against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in 2011.

1st quarter

Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 0 at 12:07: H. Haarberg 5-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt is good.

Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 7 at 8:57: B. Locke 4-yard touchdown pass to B. Green. Extra point attempt is good.

2nd quarter

Nebraska 14, Wisconsin 7 at 14:22: D. Dowdell 12-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt is good.

Nebraska 14, Wisconsin 10 at 10:03: N. Vakos 33-yard field goal attempt is good.

Nebraska 21, Wisconsin 10 at 0:22: D. Raiola 5-yard touchdown pass to J. Banks. Extra point attempt is good.

Nebraska 24, Wisconsin 10 at 0:06: J. Hohl 37-yard field goal attempt is good.

3rd quarter

Nebraska 27, Wisconsin 10 at 11:22: J. Hohl 45-yard field goal attempt is good.