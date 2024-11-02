Wisconsin Badgers trail Iowa Hawkeyes in 2nd quarter

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Badgers visit the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night, Nov. 2. Both teams are looking for a sixth win to become bowl eligible. The winner of Saturday's rivalry game takes the Heartland Trophy.



Both teams enter November looking to enhance their bowl positions. The winner is bowl eligible, and the loser has three more chances to get a sixth win. The Badgers had their three-game win streak end with their home loss to Penn State. Iowa is coming off a home win over Northwestern but is yet to win consecutive Big Ten games.

1st quarter

Wisconsin 3, Iowa 0 at 6:19: N. Vakos 38-yard field goal attempt is good.

2nd quarter

Iowa 7, Wisconsin 3 at 12:55: B. Sullivan 1-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt is good.

Iowa 14, Wisconsin 3 at 8:56: K. Johnson 16-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt is good.