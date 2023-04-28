Wisconsin Badgers drafted: Tippmann, Benton highlight class

article

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann became the first Badgers player picked in the 2023 NFL draft Friday night, April 28.

Shortly after Tippmann went 43rd overall to the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers took defensive lineman Keanu Benton at no. 49.

Tippmann, listed by the Jets at 6-foot-6 and 313 pounds, was a two-year starter for the Badgers. He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection the past two seasons.

He drew laughs from reporters while discussing his ability to ride a unicycle and his propensity for leaping over parked vehicles to show off his jumping skills.

"The next thing I'll be jumping over is (offensive) tackles, that's it," a smiling McDonald said. "I'm officially retired from jumping over cars."

The Steelers addressed a need with their second selection of the second round by taking Benton. He will likely be given time to develop behind a group that includes longtime captain Cam Heyward.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.