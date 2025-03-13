Wisconsin Badgers beat Northwestern, advance in Big Ten Tournament

article

The Brief Wisconsin beat Northwestern 70-63 in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday. John Tonje and Nolan Winter led the Badgers with 18 points apiece. Wisconsin will face UCLA in Friday's quarterfinals.



Nolan Winter and John Tonje each scored 18 points to lead No. 18 Wisconsin to a 70-63 victory over Northwestern in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

By the numbers:

Winter hit 4 of 5 shots and 9 of 10 free throws.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Nick Martinelli led the No. 13 seed Wildcats (17-16) with 22 points. Jordan Clayton added 10 points for Northwestern.

Leading by eight points, Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to 53-42. Kamari McGee followed that with a 3-pointer to push the lead to 56-42 with 8:58 remaining. Two more 3-pointers by Tonje gave the Badgers a 62-46 edge.

Featured article

The Badgers shot 42% from the field while holding the Wildcats to 37%.

Free throws were nearly even with the Wildcats making 18 of 22 while the Badgers were 18 of 23 from the line.

Wisconsin held a 37-30 lead at halftime. Both teams shot 39% in the first half. The difference was the Badgers made 12 of 15 free throws compared to 6 of 7 for the Wildcats.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Dig deeper:

Leading 50-42, Klesmit’s 3-pointer started a 14-4 run that increased the lead to 64-46.

After going 3 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half, Wisconsin sank 5 of 13 3-pointers in the second half, including four in a row in a key stretch.

Big picture view:

Trailing by as many as 18 points in the second half, the Wildcats kept fighting down the stretch to narrow the final deficit. The Wildcats closed the game with a 12-2 run.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Badgers shot better in the second half and committed only 10 turnovers overall. Wisconsin had a 17-5 edge in points off turnovers.

What's next:

Wisconsin will play No. 4 seed UCLA in Friday’s Big Ten quarterfinals. Northwestern will await a possible NIT or College Basketball Crown bid.