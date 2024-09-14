Saturday showdown: Wisconsin Badgers host No. 4 Alabama

article

The Brief Unranked Wisconsin hosts No. 4 Alabama, seeking its first 3-0 start since 2019. The Badgers are hosting an SEC opponent for the first time since 1971. In the opening drive, Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke was injured and carted to the locker room.



The Badgers are hosting an SEC opponent for the first time since 1971 (LSU) and trying to beat its highest-ranked nonconference opponent since upsetting No. 4 Nebraska, then in the Big Eight, in Madison 50 years ago.

They enter as 16 1/2-point underdogs, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and an upset would be the Big Ten's highest-ranked, regular-season victory ever over an SEC team.

Wisconsin hopes to capitalize on Alabama's offensive line struggles. The Crimson Tide have been battling injuries up front and allowed four sacks and committed nine penalties against South Florida last week.

The Badgers also will need some breaks. Alabama has already lost four fumbles in two games. The Badgers have lost two. Neither Wisconsin's Tyler Van Dyke nor Alabama's Jalen Milroe has thrown an interception.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. central time. After the game, catch a special edition of FOX6 News exclusively on FOX LOCAL.

Scoring Summary

1st quarter:

9:55 : N.Vakos 53 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-C.Pfeiffer, Holder-G.Meyers. Wisconsin takes early lead 3-0.

0:27: J.Milroe pass complete. Catch made by R.Williams for 31 yards. TOUCHDOWN. G.Nicholson extra point good. Alabama takes lead 7-3.

2nd quarter:

9:50: J.Milroe scrambles for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. G.Nicholson extra point good. Alabama extends lead 14-3 .

0:27: J.Milroe pass complete. Catch made by G.Bernard for 26 yards. TOUCHDOWN. G.Nicholson extra point good. Alabama extends lead 21-3.

3rd quarter:

12:46: J.Miller rushed for 34 yards. TOUCHDOWN. G.Nicholson extra point good. Alabama extends lead 28-3.

4:37: B.Locke pass complete. Catch made by W.Pauling for 3 yards. TOUCHDOWN. N.Vakos extra point good. Wisconsin closes gap to 28-10.

1:15: J.Milroe scrambles for 10 yards. TOUCHDOWN. G.Nicholson extra point good. Alabama extends lead 35-10.

4th Quarter:

10:13: J.Milroe pass complete. Catch made by J.Cuevas for 37 yards. TOUCHDOWN. G.Nicholson extra point good. Alabama extends lead 42-10.

Tyler Van Dyke injury

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was carted into the locker room after getting injured on the opening drive.

Van Dyke was clutching his right knee after being hurt on a third-down scramble. He was taken into the injury tent on the sideline and then went into the cart. The Miami transfer had his head in his hands as the cart headed toward the locker room.

Braedyn Locke, who started three games in place of an injured Tanner Mordecai last season, took over for Van Dyke.

What's at stake?

Wisconsin is seeking its first 3-0 start since 2019. If Wisconsin pulls the upset, Alabama would be the highest-ranked Southeastern Conference team that any Big Ten program has ever defeated in the regular season.

The Badgers also are aiming for their first win over a top-five opponent since beating No. 5 LSU 16-14 at Lambeau Field to kick off the 2016 season.

Alabama looks to improve to 16-1 in its last 17 road openers. Its only road-opening loss during that stretch came at Mississippi in 2014.

Key matchup

Alabama WR Ryan Williams vs. Wisconsin CB Ricardo Hallman: We’re working on the assumption these guys will be lining up against each other for at least part of the day.

Williams was the nation’s No. 4 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports, and the freshman has opened his career by catching six passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns in his first two games.

Hallman intercepted seven passes last season to tie Notre Dame’s Xavier Watts for the lead among all Football Bowl Subdivision players.

Players to watch

Alabama: QB Jalen Milroe has accounted for nine total touchdowns in the first two games (five passing and four rushing). Milroe, who finished sixth in last year’s Heisman Trophy balloting, has completed 65.7% of his passes for 394 yards without an interception. His four touchdown runs are the most for any FBS quarterback.

Wisconsin: S Hunter Wohler has a team-high 15 tackles to go along with two pass breakups. His 10 solo tackles put him in a tie for second place in the Big Ten. Wohler led the Badgers with 120 tackles last season.