Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame 2024 induction class announced

article

The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame will induct four members – Prince Fielder, Mike Holmgren, Matt Kenseth and Steve Stricker – this April during its 74th Anniversary Induction Ceremony.

Donald Driver, former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion and Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame board president, will host the induction ceremony at downtown Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center on April, 20.

"We are delighted to celebrate this remarkable group of Wisconsin athletic legends who have demonstrated excellence both on and off the field, spanning a diverse range of sports," said Brian Lammi, the Hall's executive director.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

About the inductees:

Prince Fielder: Drafted in the first round by the Drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2002, Fielder spent the first seven years of his career in Milwaukee . He holds the Brewers ’ team record for home runs and runs batted in in a season. He became the first Brewers to win the Home Run Derby in 2009. Fielder ended his career as a six-time All-Star with 319 home runs.

Mike Holmgren: As head coach of the As head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 1992 to 1998, Holmgren led the franchise to a Super Bowl XXXI title in 1997. Known for his competitive spirit, the Packers were consistent winners under his tenure, never recording a losing season – winning Super Bowl XXXI and appearing in Super Bowl XXXII – along the way.

Matt Kenseth: Born in Cambridge, Wisconsin, Kenseth is a member of the Born in Cambridge, Wisconsin, Kenseth is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and named to NASCAR ’s 75 Greatest Drivers list. After winning out on short tracks in Wisconsin, Kenseth moved up to the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in 2000. That year, he won the series’ Rookie of the Year honors. He won the final Winston Cup Championship in 2003. Following his Winston Cup win, The International Race of Champions invited Kenseth to race in their 2004 season, where he won the season championship. He won the Daytona 500 in both 2009 and 2012.

Steve Stricker: Born in Edgerton, Wisconsin, Stricker was the U.S. 2021 Ryder Cup captain, winning at the historic Whistling Straights. In 1994, he joined the PGA Tour – marking two early victories in 1996 and finishing fourth on the PGA Tour money list. Throughout his successful career, he has amassed 12 total PGA Tour wins. Known for his versatility on the course, Stricker has been a fixture in the upper echelons of the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2006, he was voted the tour’s Comeback Player of the Year. In 2007, he was named Comeback Player of the Year once again after finishing runner-up to Tiger Woods at the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After continued success in 2023 with multiple victories in the PGA Champions Tour, Stricker was given the Byron Nelson Award.

Founded in 1951, the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame celebrates the state's athletic icons. It was established before the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1963) or the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (1959).