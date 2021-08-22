Whitefish Bay senior credits family for his on-the-field success

One Whitefish Bay senior is following in his brothers footsteps to Madison, but first he wants to help the blue dukes win a state championship.

That's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Joe Brunner has been playing football since he was a little tyke. His father played at UW-La Crosse and his older brother, Tommy, just transferred from NIU to Wisconsin.

"It was always a very competitive nature growing up in this household of mine," said Brunner. "We we kind of bounce off each other, make each other better. So it's definitely been a great experience."

Before going into his senior year with the Blue Dukes, Brunner decided to remain in state and picked the Badgers. He's very excited to play alongside his brother.

"It's a dream come true, really," said Brunner. "Not many people get to do that at that kind of level. And playing the sport I love next to the person I love. That's pretty special for sure."

With Tommy being on the defensive side of the line, there will inevitably be a brotherly battle in the trenches. The younger Brunner believes he will be ready.

"I think I'll be able to hold my own when we do that," Brunner said. "But he's he'll be there for two years then. So, I mean, we'll see how it goes."

Brunner says he is used to being a towering presence on whatever team he plays for. He credits his mom for that.

"Oh, a lot of weight room," said Brunner. "I lift probably every day coming into the season, but now it's two or three times a week. But I eat a lot. Ask my mom. The grocery bill is pretty big."