'What can you add' to make your Brewers tailgate tasty and healthy?

Tailgating resumes Monday, April 12 at American Family Field, which means it's time to pack up the grill and cooler.

Metro Market and Pick 'n Save have a variety of options that can make your tailgate party both tasty and healthy.

It's not just about brats and burgers.

"Think about some of those complimentary things so you can add some fiber to your meal," said Emilie Williamson, Metro Market affairs manager/dietician. "The vegetables, things you can use that add flavor but also add nutrition."

They can help keep your tailgate safe, too, helping you create single servings with their Tupperware and smaller snacks.

"Those single-serve options are not only COVID-friendly, they're great for being mindful of portion sizes," said Williamson.

Whatever you choose pack for your tailgate, just don’t forget to add some healthy foods to your cooler.

"It’s a day to have fun, but it's also a day to focus on what you can add?" said Williamson. "As a dietician, I never want to take anything from you. I just want to say, 'How can we add a little bit more to it?'"