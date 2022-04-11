Wave eliminated from MASL postseason in San Diego

article

It proved to be a difficult two-game series for the 7-time champion Milwaukee Wave as their 2021-22 season came to an end Sunday night as they fell to the defending MASL champion San Diego Sockers.

San Diego took the early advantage with two first period goals and it looked like a similar result to Thursday was unfolding. However within a two minute span both Andre Hayne and Gordy Gurson scored to bring the San Diego lead to 3-2 with eight minutes left in the second period. It was a bad sequence in the end of the second when a collision in front of the Wave net was ruled a shootout level infraction and San Diego took their lead to two. Just before the end of the half San Diego scored their fifth and pushed the lead to three.

The Wave needed to push the intensity on offense in the second half, and they peppered the San Diego goal with 12 shots in the third period, but were held scoreless as San Diego’s Boris Pardo was getting his hands on every shot that Wave put on goal in the third period.

Milwaukee was forced to chase the game frequently utilizing the extra attacker at expense of their goaltender and it led to a frantic fourth period where Ian Bennett scored a goal in hopes of getting the Wave back into it, but San Diego was able to build on their lead and end the Wave’s season.

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 3, San Diego Sockers 9.