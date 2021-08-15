Watertown freshman steps into the ring at Wisconsin State Fair

article

If you want to become a champion, you have to be willing to get down and dirty. For one Watertown High School freshman, she's not afraid to get some mud on her jeans and that's why she's this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I started showing pigs when I could walk," said Megan Doherty. "I remember having pictures of me at like two years old. And I have just wanted to be in the ring."

Doherty is involved with FFA and 4-H and also plays basketball, volleyball and track. She sees some similarities with the more traditional sports.

"Being in the ring is a lot like competing in sports," said Doherty. "You gotta be extremely aggressive when you are in the ring. Usually there is not any trash talking. Usually everyone tries to be extremely respectful. But you always go in, and if there is one that has beaten you before, you always kind of have a little chip on your shoulder."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Doherty says you cannot take a day off taking care of the pigs. She takes them on walks, rinses them and even washes them with conditioner.

Advertisement

"My pigs' names are Hank and J.J.," she said. "Hank is definitely a little more sassy and a little more stubborn. J.J. is definitely more go-with-the-flow and J.J. is like my best friend. They see me and the associate with feed and they love eating."