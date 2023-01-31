WATCH: Track team sets record despite runner, official colliding during race

An Alabama track team set a record despite a mishap during the race when a runner and an official collided.

The team was from the University of Montevallo in central Alabama. Athletes were competing in the 4×200-meter relay.

The video showed sophomore Amari Lewis just beginning his leg of the race when he ran into an official, who was crossing the track at the wrong time. The official, appearing to be an elderly man, fell to the ground.

According to Storyful, the official was making his way to his seat before the collision.

Lewis also stumbled but managed to stay on his feet and finish his part in the race and pass the baton.

The school says Lewis and his teammates Matthew Gray, J’Brelin Cook, and Patrick Sherrill set a "program record" of 1:32.89 during the KMS Invitational track meet at the Birmingham Crossplex, in Birmingham, Alabama.

