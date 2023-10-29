Vikings fear QB Cousins' injury involves Achilles: NFL.com report

article

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins left his team’s game with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after injuring his right ankle early in the fourth quarter. Early reports indicate it could be an Achilles injury – the same type of injury that ended Aaron Rodgers' season with the New York Jets.

The Vikings led 24-10 when Cousins walked gingerly to the sideline after getting sacked for a second consecutive play, a series that ended with Green Bay’s Karl Brooks blocking Greg Joseph’s 44-yard field-goal attempt.

Cousins was getting treatment on the sideline during the Packers’ ensuing possession, which ended with them losing the ball on downs at the Minnesota 10-yard line.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

Backup quarterback Jaren Hall entered the game when the Vikings regained possession with 7:15 left in the game. Hall is a rookie fifth-round pick from BYU.

Associated Press contributed to this report.