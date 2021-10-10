USMNT set to face Panama in Sunday's World Cup qualifier

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team sits atop CONCACAF’s World Cup qualifying table, but the Yanks will have to take care of business on Sunday if they hope to stay there.

The U.S. takes on Panama at 6 p.m. ET in the second of three qualifying matches this month. America is tied with Mexico in the standings, with both countries earning eight points on two wins, two draws and no losses. But the U.S. owns the tiebreaker with more goals scored.

Panama sits in fourth place with five points on a win, two draws and a loss. With a win and some good fortune in Canada’s match against Jamaica, Panama can propel itself into a top-three spot — which would put them on pace to qualify for their second straight World Cup.

The Stars and Stripes have struggled to put up points in the first halves of qualifiers, but have been unmatched in the second half of their last two games.

The Yanks scored four unanswered goals in the second half of last month’s 4-1 win over Honduras. And they scored twice in the second half of last week's 2-0 win over Jamaica.

Eighteen-year-old Ricardo Pepi has played a major role in that. He scored twice against the Jamaicans and the go-ahead goal in his international debut against the Hondurans.

"It's amazing. I mean, an 18-year-old gets an opportunity and takes advantage of it," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told the Associated Press after the win over Jamaica. "What you see, and I think what I really like, he has this instinct, and it’s really hard to teach that to players. And he has an instinct to score."

Pepi has proven to be a welcomed addition to the squad, especially with the absence of other established players this round.

Midfielder Weston McKennie will miss Sunday’s match with sore quads. He played all 90 minutes in the Jamaica match on Thursday.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen and defender Antonee Robinson were left behind when the Yanks departed Friday for Panama. Steffan and Robinson play professionally in the United Kingdom.

Panama is on the U.K.‘s red list of nations with high COVID-19 rates. Playing in Panama would subject them both to quarantines that would make them unavailable once professional clubs resume play next weekend.

All three players will instead head to Columbus, Ohio, where the U.S. team is scheduled to arrive Monday. The Americans play their third match of the FIFA window against Costa Rica at Lower.com Field on Oct. 13.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report.