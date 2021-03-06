Tom Brady-signed rookie card sells for pretty penny, with another gaining steam

article

Tom Brady’s rookie card is the latest hot commodity on the sports card market.

A signed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket card featuring Brady sold for $1.2 million on PWCC Marketplace on Thursday night. The card was graded a Near-Mint 8 by Beckett’s Grading Services and the autograph was graded a 10.

PWCC Marketplace said it was the highest price for a football card ever.

James Park, the CEO of Fitbit and a Brady fan, purchased the card.

"Given Brady’s uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I’m incredibly excited to now own 1 of only 100 of Brady’s best rookie card," Park said in a statement.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady. The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I’ve also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid."

There were only 100 of that particular card printed.

Additionally, Leland’s is selling another Brady rookie card from the same manufacturer.

A signed 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Rookie Ticket featuring Brady, which has a blue background, hit the auction block last week. There are already nearly 50 bids in with the current bid up to more than $742,000.

This particular card, different from what was sold on the PWCC Marketplace, was graded an 8.5 by Beckett Grading Services and the autograph was graded a 9.

