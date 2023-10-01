Taylor Swift appears at Chiefs-Jets game to support rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce's team

Taylor Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium on Sunday as her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, got set to play the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Swift was expected to make the appearance across the Hudson River earlier in the week, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" used her songs in promos for the night game.

The NBC broadcast showed Swift entering MetLife Stadium about a half hour before kickoff.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Blake Lively cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna . Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – at least do it to the best of his ability.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me," he said on the "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday. "I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor."

"So, yeah, I think it’s … what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out."

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."

Kelce and the Chiefs could move to 3-1 on the year with a win over the Jets tonight.

