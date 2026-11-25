The Brief The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. It came after Rodgers "went scorched earth" on The Pat McAfee Show, a report said. Rodgers was in his second season with Pittsburgh and first reunited with McCarthy.



The Pittsburgh Steelers released veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. The decision comes after he was benched and unloaded on head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers released

What we know:

ESPN and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Rodgers "went scorched earth" on The Pat McAfee Show. His appearance on the show came after news Tuesday that Pittsburgh was benching the signal caller.

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What we don't know:

The Steelers later confirmed that they released Rodgers but did not elaborate as to why. The team made no mention of the quarterback's comments.

What did Aaron Rodgers say?

What they're saying:

During his appearance on McAfee, Rodgers said he would not be returning to the team – though his release was not reported at that time – after he was benched. TMZ reported Rodgers started "unloading" on Mike McCarthy, "claiming the head coach has been sleeping through meetings, skipping team activities, and even forgetting which NFL team he's coaching."

Mike McCarthy talks with Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 27, 2026. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

OutKick confirmed from another Steelers' player that McCarthy said "All right, 1, 2, 3, Packers!" at halftime of this past Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The FOX outlet recapped the following excerpts from Rodgers' appearance on McAfee:

"There are so many issues that I've been dealing with that ultimately led to where we're right now. Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring.

"Woke himself up, was rattling his papers, we were all looking around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. Less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room like nothing happened."

"Sunday we obviously struggled [against the Philadelphia Eagles] and the product wasn’t great. There were some guys early on that didn’t like the things we were doing, especially defensive guys. Mike didn’t want to get to know the defense.

"At one point, I told him, ‘You should really lean into the defensive guys a little more and talk to those guys,’ and he said, ‘I don’t think I need to.’ Well, I said, I disagree with that. So, he kinda already lost a lot of those guys.

"I think the nail in the coffin for so many of us was at halftime, toward the end of it, we kinda (had the) offense on one side and defense on the other side, there’s some rambling or something and then, without even a heads-up, he says, ‘All right, 1, 2, 3, Packers!’

"That’s how he broke it down in the locker room."

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"It was, it was pretty wild because here I am, saying these things to him, I just told you, and he's denying all of it. Denying sleeping, like, Mike, there's five guys in the room that would sign an affidavit, admitting that what I just said is true.

"So I'm not, there's no hyperbole. There's no, like, kind of stick it to you. It's like, you're unwell. And what's best for the team is you give it up to somebody, and you take care of yourself, and work on your health."

TMZ also said Rodgers also claimed a teammate informed him that he was being benched, and he asked to be released as the situation boiled over.

Rodgers and McCarthy

The backstory:

Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 years together in Green Bay, where Rodgers blossomed into one of the game’s biggest stars after becoming the starting quarterback in 2008. Green Bay won its fourth Super Bowl and Rodgers earned two of his four MVPs with McCarthy calling the plays.

The quarterback and head coach reunited in Pittsburgh this season, going 6-4 together. Rodgers has thrown 16 touchdown passes and is averaging 224 yards over 10 games, but his 86.6 passer rating is the lowest of his career for a season in which he's made 10 or more starts.

Aaron Rodgers retirement?

What's next:

In May, Rodgers said the upcoming NFL season would be his last, according to a report from ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor. Pryor, who covers the Pittsburgh Steelers, posted on X that the quarterback answered, "Yes. This is it," when asked if this would be his last year. FOX Sports later posted a clip of Rodgers' response.

It remains to be seen, of course, whether "this is it" really means "this is it" once the season ends. Green Bay fans, and Rodgers himself, know well how impermanent a retirement can be. But whenever the time comes, Rodgers has previously said he wants to retire ceremonially with the Packers.

"I was there for 18 years," he said last season. "Regardless of when I hang it up, that's the bulk of my career. I'll retire a Packer and see what happens after that. I've got a lot of love for the organization [and] my time there.

Aaron Rodgers' career

By the numbers:

Rodgers is one of the NFL's most accomplished passers. He's totaled more than 68,000 passing yards and 543 touchdowns with just 129 interceptions over his 22-year career with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The quarterback spent 18 of those years in Green Bay. With the Packers, he won four MVP awards, the second most ever by a single player, and was the MVP of Super Bowl XLV when the Packers beat the Steelers in 2011.

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Rodgers was named a five-time All-Pro by the Associated Press, including four first-team selections. His 10 Pro Bowl selections are the most in Packers history. He is also a member of the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team, with Tom Brady the only other quarterback.

Rodgers holds the Packers franchise record for passing touchdowns and passer rating (among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts). He is second in team history for passing yards, games played and game-winning drives, trailing only Brett Favre who played 25 more games with Green Bay than did Rodgers.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.