UW-Whitewater hosting Special Olympics Wisconsin 2023 Summer Games

article

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will host the Special Olympics Wisconsin Summer Games from June 8-10, 2023.

According to the university, more than 1,800 athletes and coaches will gather at the campus. Competitions include powerlifting, gymnastics, track and field, tennis, soccer and cornhole.

The 2023 State Summer Games will begin with an opening ceremony on June 8 with competitions on June 9 and June 10. An evening dance will also take place on Friday.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

UW-Whitewater’s Camps and Conferences will help provide a collegiate experience for the athletes that includes residence hall stays and meals on campus, a news release said.

Additional information about other events and programs taking place during the games will be announced at a later date. Volunteers are needed; anyone interested can seek opportunities online or email Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Statement from John Chenoweth, UW-Whitewater interim chancellor:

"We are honored to serve as the host site for Special Olympics Wisconsin, and we extend a warm Warhawk welcome to all of the athletes and their friends and family members who will be cheering them on.

"Hosting the games takes on a deeper meaning for UW-Whitewater, as we are a university with a core mission to help students of diverse abilities find success both academically and athletically. We look forward to supporting the competitions and witnessing the determination and sportsmanship of the athletes."

Statement from Chad Hershner, Special Olympics Wisconsin president and CEO:

"We are excited to bring our revamped Summer Games to Whitewater this summer.

"The university facilities will provide an awesome experience for our athletes as we continue to grow our organization for the next 50 years. We look forward to working with UW-Whitewater to create an incredible Games and long-lasting memories for all those involved."