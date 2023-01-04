Sheboygan hosts powerboat racing event in August 2023

article

The City of Sheboygan has been selected by International marine motorsport promoter Powerboat P1, the Formula One Championship Series, and Mercury Racing to host an inaugural powerboat race event from Aug. 11-13.

A news release says the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge, a festival and celebration of powerboat racing, will feature the top categories of U.S. powerboat racing including the UIM Class 1 World

Championship, F1 Powerboat Championship, and various offshore racing classes. More than 40 race teams are expected to participate with competitors from around the world, including Australia, Italy, Sweden, Canada and Norway.

Deland Park and Harbor Centre Marina have been identified as the Pit Area for race teams to prepare their boats and there will be Fan Zones with vendors, merchandise, activities, and free viewing of the races for powerboat fans, Sheboygan residents, and tourists. There will also be a ticketed VIP hospitality suite, offering a catered lunch, open bar, lounge seating and televisions to enhance the viewing experience.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Full details of the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will be announced in spring, but the tentative agenda includes:

Friday, Aug. 11, Downtown Block Party to meet the race teams and see the boats up-close, with live music, food and beverage.

Saturday, Aug. 12, kicks off Race Weekend with F1 Powerboat racing, P1 Offshore powerboat testing, UIM Class 1 pole position qualifying, and an exhibition of the RaceBird, an electric boat featuring power from Mercury Racing that will premiere in the E1 World Championship in 2024.

Sunday, Aug. 13, showcases a full day of racing with F1 Powerboat, P1 Offshore and the high-speed Class 1 boats in action.

The Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will be televised globally as well as in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports Regional Networks, showcasing the Sheboygan lakefront and downtown district.