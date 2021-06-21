SCOTUS rules on NCAA

The NCAA loses on a court of another kind. The U.S. Supreme Court rules 9-0 in favor of former student-athletes. What’s at stake is extra academic benefits the organization banned.

We are not talking about whether student-athletes should receive salaries. It’s about whether schools can offer athletes other educational benefits.

Unanimous Supreme Court decision.

Under current NCAA rules, students cannot be paid and scholarship money can be capped at the cost of attending the school.

"The NCAA still has some latitude if we take the example where someone is getting $100,000 for a summer internship, but everyone else it’s 10,000 for non-athletes, that looks like it’s not related to education. You’re really getting it because you’re an athlete, and it’s no more than disguise pay to play," said Matt Mitten, Marquette.

Marquette University not only houses Division 1 athletics. It also houses the National Sports Law Institute, where Mitten says the Supreme Court ruling is narrow.

"If it’s a music major, you could give them a violin, but a Stradivarius violin, that probably goes behind," said Mitten.

The NCAA defended the rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports. Former players said it was unfair, violating federal antitrust laws. The ruling means the NCAA can’t stop schools from sweetening their offers.

But Justice Neil Gorsuch's opinion says "…individual conferences remain free to impose whatever rules they choose."

"It did say that a conference could come up with a rule, so let’s say like the big east or the big ten, where the Marquette and Wisconsin-Madison could do it at the conference level and say we want to keep the playing field level so to speak among our conference schools, but they have to be concerned: what if we do it but the sec doesn’t," said Mitten.

Justice Kavanaugh's concurring opinion went a lot farther, saying the "…this suit involves admitted horizontal price-fixing in a market where the defendants exercise monopoly control."

On a side note, the NCAA is working to amend rules that would allow an athlete to make money through sponsorship, endorsements and the like.

The NCAA says " "even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting nil benefits for student-athletes," said NCAA President Mark Emmert. "additionally, we remain committed to working with Congress to chart a path forward, which is a point the supreme court expressly stated in its ruling."

