21-10 Tampa Bay as Packers face Bucs for Super Bowl bid

article

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady face off for just the fourth time as starting quarterbacks, and the first time in the playoffs as the Green Bay Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Jan. 24 for a trip to the Super Bowl.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Bucs trounced the Packers 38-10 in Tampa on Oct. 18, and Rodgers and Brady understand all eyes will be on them Sunday.

Tampa Bay was the first to score with a touchdown pass to WR Mike Evans. The extra point brought the score to 7-0 with about 11 minutes left in the first quarter.

Advertisement

As the second quarter got underway, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers launched a pass down the field to Marques Valdez-Scantling, who then ran the ball in for the touchdown. Mason Crosby's 50-yard extra point tied the game with 14 minutes left in the first half.

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette ran the ball into the end zone for a touchdown with about 12:30 left in the second quarter. The extra point put the Buccaneers back on top, 14-7.

A 24-yard Mason Crosby field goal cut the Buccaneers' lead to 14-10 with under 5 minutes remaining in the first half.

It became an 11-point game with one second remaining in the first half when the Buccaneers scored a touchdown, with a pass from Tom Brady to WR Scott Miller. Tampa Bay leads 21-10.