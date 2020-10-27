Report: Badgers' QB Mertz out after 2nd positive COVID-19 test

article

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 a second time, FOX Sports' Bruce Feldman reported on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Mertz, who led the Badgers under center to a 45-7 win in the season opener versus Illinois on Oct. 23, will now be sidelined for at least three weeks due to Big Ten protocols.

Big Ten protocols say that athletes who test positive through point-of-contact daily testing must take a polymerase chain reaction test to confirm the first result. If that second test confirms a positive result, the athlete can’t play again for at least 21 days.

During their next three weeks of play, the Badgers play Purdue, Michigan and Northwestern before hosting Minnesota in Week 5.

All athletes who test positive must self-isolate for 10 days. The athlete also must undergo comprehensive cardiac testing and then receive clearance from a cardiologist designated by the university before returning to action.

Wisconsin said it's continuing to conduct daily antigen testing for players, coaches and selected support staff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.