Rams-Chargers game features insane brawl between fans at SoFi Stadium

Not only did the Los Angeles Rams lose to their crosstown rivals during a preseason game on Saturday night, but a brawl broke out at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood among their fans.

During the second quarter action, two fans were going back and forth at each other before one fan, who was wearing an Aaron Donald jersey, had a drink thrown at him while his back was turned.

The man with the Donald jersey turned around and lashed a backhand at a couple of the other fans in front of him. That’s when the fight broke out and punches were thrown. Three or four fans, who appeared to be in the same group, teamed up and started attacking the fan with the Donald jersey.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

A separate fight between two fans broke out, which left one man’s face bloodied.

These fights were ongoing for a while before security finally arrived to break up the fight.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Darius Bradwell rushed for a touchdown in the third quarter to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 13-6 victory over the Rams in the first NFL game with fans at SoFi Stadium. Nearly 70,000 football fans filled up the terraces, concourses and party areas for the matchup.