Providence controls OT, tops Marquette 72-63

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence never trailed in overtime, topping Marquette 72-63 on Wednesday night.

The Friars scored first in the extra period on a basket from David Duke with 3:44 remaining and never relinquished the advantage.

Capping a second half that featured six lead changes and three ties, the Golden Eagles’ Theo John made a dunk to even the score at 59 with 52 seconds left in regulation and send the game to overtime.

David Duke had a season-high 31 points to lead the Friars.

A.J. Reeves had 13 points for Providence (9-7, 5-5 Big East Conference). Alyn Breed added six rebounds.

After entering the half with a 25-18 advantage, Providence managed to hang on for the victory despite being outscored by seven points in the second half.

The Golden Eagles’ 18 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Koby McEwen had 13 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (8-8, 4-6). Justin Lewis added 12 points and eight rebounds. D.J. Carton had 12 points and six assists.

The Friars evened the season series against the Golden Eagles with the win. Marquette defeated Providence 79-69 on Jan. 12.

