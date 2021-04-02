Senior hoops standout commits to Northern Michigan

Antuan Nesbitt has college hoops ahead of him. Now, the Prairie School senior basketball player is a FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

Nesbitt got into basketball around the age of five, something he and his dad connected over.

One of his favorite memories on the court is a game against the Brookfield Academy, when his team pulled off a nearly 20-point comeback to win the game.

When it comes to fashion, Nesbitt has a bit of a trademark uniform modification -- double shorts.

"Everybody likes to ask me about it when they see it for the first time. Why am I wearing two pairs of shorts?" said Nesbitt. "It's just that it became comfortable and I started doing it every game."

Education and athletics aside, Nesbitt enjoys something else about the Prairie School: community.

"My mom, once she realized the difference between being in Milwaukee and being here under this community she really made a sacrifice to move to Racine," Nesbitt said. "She made the sacrifice for me to come to this school because she thought it would be a lot better for my future. And I always thanked her for that. If I ever doubt my mom's love that is one thing for sure that will reassure me."

A captain of the Prairie School basketball team, Nesbitt has committed to the Northern Michigan University.