Pete Ladd, pitcher on Brewers' 1982 team, dies

Pete Ladd, who filled an unexpected role on the Milwaukee Brewers' 1982 team that won the American League pennant, has died, the team confirmed Saturday.

Ladd only pitched 18 innings over 16 games with the Brewers that season, posting a 4.00 ERA, but stepped into a crucial postseason position.

With future Hall of Fame closer Rollie Fingers injured, Ladd took the mound and got the California Angels' Rod Carew – another future Hall of Famer – to ground out for the final out in Game 5 of the ALCS. It advanced the Brewers to the only World Series appearance in franchise history.

Ladd went on to pitch with Milwaukee through 1985, posting a 4.32 ERA over 143 games. He also pitched for the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners to bookend his career.

Statement from Brewers issued Oct. 21:

"We learned today of the passing of Pete Ladd, a key member of the great Brewers teams of the early 1980s. Pete was a man with a big personality and an even bigger heart. Our thoughts and condolences go to his family."