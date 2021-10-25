Expand / Collapse search

Packers WR Davante Adams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers scores during a game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, team officials announced on Monday, Oct. 25.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

This is a developing story.

