Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Packers vs. Saints in Jacksonville for Week 1

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Green Bay Packers, who came within one victory of playing in the Super Bowl last season, start the 2021 season vs. the New Orleans Saints, displaced by Hurricane Ida and hosting their season opener in Jacksonville, beginning their first season since 2006 without QB Drew Brees.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Green Bay won the coin toss and deferred, and the Saints started with the ball as play got underway.

The Saints opened with a field goal, bringing the score to 3-0 early in the first quarter.

The Packers did not score on their opening drive.

New Orleans' Alvin Kamara scored a touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Saints up 10-0 over the Packers with the extra point.

Aaron Rodgers on why he wanted to have say on Packers' personnel decisions
article

Aaron Rodgers on why he wanted to have say on Packers' personnel decisions

Aaron Rodgers opened up about what he was thinking as he believed he deserved more of a voice in the personnel decisions the Green Bay Packers' front office made.