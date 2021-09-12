Packers vs. Saints in Jacksonville for Week 1

The Green Bay Packers, who came within one victory of playing in the Super Bowl last season, start the 2021 season vs. the New Orleans Saints, displaced by Hurricane Ida and hosting their season opener in Jacksonville, beginning their first season since 2006 without QB Drew Brees.

Green Bay won the coin toss and deferred, and the Saints started with the ball as play got underway.

The Saints opened with a field goal, bringing the score to 3-0 early in the first quarter.

The Packers did not score on their opening drive.

New Orleans' Alvin Kamara scored a touchdown early in the second quarter to put the Saints up 10-0 over the Packers with the extra point.