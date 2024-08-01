Packers unveil white helmets, uniforms; 'Stock up for the winter storm'

The Green Bay Packers unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 1 the team's all-white uniforms – which include a new white helmet.

With the new look, the Packers and the team's fans are set to unite and wear white on Sunday, Oct. 20, for the team's first-ever 'Winter Warning' game.

A news release says the new helmets include a solid white face mask and a white shell, with the traditional dark green Packers G logo on the sides and dark green stripes down the middle. The white helmets will be paired with the fan-favorite combination of the team's white away jerseys, white pants and solid white socks.

To help create a blizzard-like effect in the stadium, the team is asking game attendees to join in the Winter Warning by wearing white attire for the Oct. 20 game against Houston.

To encourage fans to take part and transform Lambeau Field into a whiteout, the Packers Pro Shop has launched a brand-new line of accompanying merchandise. The Winter Warning Collection is now available both in-store and online on packersproshop.com . The collection includes white shirts, hats, caps and outerwear, along with white drinkware, novelty goods and wall art, as well as replica versions of the helmets the players will wear on Oct. 20.

