Packers unveil alternative uniform, inspired by uniforms from early 50s

The Green Bay Packers unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 19 the team's new, history-inspired third uniform: the 50s Classic Uniform. The new uniforms will debut at Lambeau Field on Oct. 24 against Washington.

A news release from the Packers says the 50s Classic Uniform is inspired by the team’s uniforms from 1950-1953, which was the second time the team wore green and gold in its history. The Packers first wore green in the mid-to-late 1930s.

The uniforms are all green, with gold numbers and stripes similar to the jerseys worn in the 1950s. In those

days, the green was a Kelly green and the team alternated between wearing it with green or gold pants.

This alternate jersey, which is the Packers’ traditional green color, with gold numbers and stripes, will be worn with matching green pants with gold stripes, and matching green socks.

Of course, the 50s Classic Collection is now available for fans to purchase in the Packers Pro Shop, and includes the 50s Classic Jersey along with a new line of assorted apparel including t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, caps, knit hats, helmets, coolers, pins, decals, coffee mugs, tumblers, pints and shot glasses.

The NFL’s third jersey program permits teams to have a third jersey that they can wear for up to three games per season (no more than two home games) over a five-year period. The Packers in recent years have had two third jerseys, one of which was worn during the 2010-11 and 2013-14 seasons and celebrated the team’s 1929 season, the year of Green Bay’s first world championship. The more recent third jersey, worn from 2015-19, was a re-creation of the team’s uniform in the 1940s.

