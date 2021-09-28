Packers place Lancaster on COVID reserve list

article

The Green Bay Packers placed defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster on the reserve/COVID-19 list, it was announced Tuesday, Sept. 28.

NFL policy does not allow teams to specify a players' medical status, but the destination means the player either tested positive for COVID-19 or was deemed a close contact.

Lancaster, in his fourth season with the Packers, has recorded five tackles through the team's three games to start the 2021 season.

