Packers to distribute 'appreciation bags' to Wisconsin veterans

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers will be hosting a drive-thru holiday event on Saturday, Dec. 12 to show appreciation for Wisconsin veterans.

The team will be distributing 300 "veteran appreciation duffle bags" filled with gifts and food to show appreciation for the state's veterans this holiday season.

The bags will include an eight-pound uncooked ham, knit hat, Packers Challenge Coin and a Collectors Series Football.

The effort is a collaboration with several area veterans service organizations, which helped identify veterans to receive the bags. Registration is no longer open.

Veterans will pick up their bags on the east side of Lambeau Field. Packers alumnus Frank Winters, a Super Bowl champion, will be there to greet the veterans.

