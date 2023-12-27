Packers suspend Jaire Alexander for conduct detrimental to the team

article

The Green Bay Packers suspended cornerback Jaire Alexander, the team announced Wednesday, for conduct detrimental to the team.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said the decision to place Alexander on the reserve/suspended list for one game stems from "actions prior to the game in Carolina."

"As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first," a statement from Gutekunst said. "While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Although Alexander hadn't been selected as a team captain for the game with the Panthers, he still came out for the coin toss. He nearly cost his team by initially saying the Packers wanted to be on defense first rather than saying they deferred the option. The Packers received a break when referee Alex Kemp asked Alexander to clarify.

The suspension means Alexander won't play for the Packers (7-8) during their Sunday night game at Minnesota (7-8) in a matchup critical to both teams' playoff hopes.

Related article

The Packers beat the Panthers 33-30 on the road Sunday, Dec. 24. Carolina outscored Green Bay 20-10 in the second half, the league's worst team nearly completing a comeback.

Alexander finished with three tackles and a forced fumble in the win.

This has been an unusual season for the 26-year-old Alexander. Alexander missed three games earlier this season because of a back issue. The victory at Carolina marked Alexander's return after he sat out six games with a shoulder problem, though he was never placed on injured reserve.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.