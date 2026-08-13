Packers face McCarthy, Rodgers in preseason opener against Steelers

The Brief The Packers and Steelers go head-to-head to open preseason play Thursday. Rodgers and McCarthy are reunited in Pittsburgh after a historic run in Green Bay. Rodgers, McCarthy and the Packers beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.



Few if any preseason football games in recent memory have carried as much intrigue as Thursday night's meeting of the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy

Dig deeper:

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy, who helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory over Pittsburgh, of all franchises, are back together again.

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Rodgers played a team-record 18 seasons in Green Bay. He threw more touchdown passes (475) than anyone in franchise history. He was named league MVP four times during his tenure.

Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers

McCarthy led the Packers to six division titles, nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl title over his 13 seasons in Green Bay. He finished his tenure with a 135-85-2 record.

Rodgers is headed into his second season with the Steelers, which he's said will be his last in the NFL, after a stint with the New York Jets. McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, took the helm this offseason. He coached the Dallas Cowboys between his steads with Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

Historic franchises

The backstory:

The Packers and Steelers first met in 1933. Green Bay won the one and only playoff game between the historic franchises, a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV.

Green Bay's 13 league championships are the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh's six Super Bowls are tied for the most titles in the Super Bowl era. The Packers boast 29 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, the Steelers 24. They have the second- and third-most inductees of any franchise, respectively.

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Wisconsin pipeline

Local perspective:

The Steelers roster boasts four Wisconsin Badgers alumni on their roster, three of whom are Wisconsin natives.

Standout edge rusher T.J. Watt, a six-time All-Pro and former Defense Player of the Year, went to Pewaukee High School and Wisconsin before Pittsburgh made him a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton went to high school in Janesville. Fullback Riley Nowakowski went to Marquette High School in Milwaukee; he started his collegiate career at Wisconsin before playing his final season for 2026 national champion Indiana. Linebacker Nick Herbig was also a Badger.

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