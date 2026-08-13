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Packers face McCarthy, Rodgers in preseason opener against Steelers

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Green Bay Packers
Published August 13, 2026 9:26 AM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 9:26 AM CDT
FULL INTERVIEW: Coach Mike McCarthy, one-on-one with FOX6
FULL INTERVIEW: Coach Mike McCarthy, one-on-one with FOX6

FULL INTERVIEW: Coach Mike McCarthy, one-on-one with FOX6

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, and former Green Bay Packers head coach, Mike McCarthy sat down for a one-on-one interview with FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren. 

The Brief

    • The Packers and Steelers go head-to-head to open preseason play Thursday.
    • Rodgers and McCarthy are reunited in Pittsburgh after a historic run in Green Bay.
    • Rodgers, McCarthy and the Packers beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

MILWAUKEE - Few if any preseason football games in recent memory have carried as much intrigue as Thursday night's meeting of the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy

Dig deeper:

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy, who helped lead the Packers to a Super Bowl XLV victory over Pittsburgh, of all franchises, are back together again. 

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Rodgers played a team-record 18 seasons in Green Bay. He threw more touchdown passes (475) than anyone in franchise history. He was named league MVP four times during his tenure.

Mike McCarthy, Aaron Rodgers

McCarthy led the Packers to six division titles, nine playoff berths and a Super Bowl title over his 13 seasons in Green Bay. He finished his tenure with a 135-85-2 record.

Rodgers is headed into his second season with the Steelers, which he's said will be his last in the NFL, after a stint with the New York Jets. McCarthy, a Pittsburgh native, took the helm this offseason. He coached the Dallas Cowboys between his steads with Green Bay and Pittsburgh.

Historic franchises

The backstory:

The Packers and Steelers first met in 1933. Green Bay won the one and only playoff game between the historic franchises, a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV. 

Green Bay's 13 league championships are the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh's six Super Bowls are tied for the most titles in the Super Bowl era. The Packers boast 29 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees, the Steelers 24. They have the second- and third-most inductees of any franchise, respectively.

Related

Mike McCarthy interview: Coach talks Rodgers, Green Bay with FOX6
article

Mike McCarthy interview: Coach talks Rodgers, Green Bay with FOX6

The Packers will face Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy and the Steelers. FOX6's Tim Van Vooren sat down with McCarthy for a one-on-one interview.

Wisconsin pipeline

Local perspective:

The Steelers roster boasts four Wisconsin Badgers alumni on their roster, three of whom are Wisconsin natives.

Standout edge rusher T.J. Watt, a six-time All-Pro and former Defense Player of the Year, went to Pewaukee High School and Wisconsin before Pittsburgh made him a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton went to high school in Janesville. Fullback Riley Nowakowski went to Marquette High School in Milwaukee; he started his collegiate career at Wisconsin before playing his final season for 2026 national champion Indiana. Linebacker Nick Herbig was also a Badger.

Continue watching

Packers preseason: McCarthy, Rodgers in Pittsburgh
Packers preseason: McCarthy, Rodgers in Pittsburgh

Packers preseason: McCarthy, Rodgers in Pittsburgh

It's a reunion of sorts as the Packers prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Steelers Head Coach Mike McCarthy is once again with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, both former Packers.

Pittsburgh ready to host the Packers
Pittsburgh ready to host the Packers

Pittsburgh ready to host the Packers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 13, in the first preseason game of the year. FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren joined Wisconsin Live Desk to talk about the matchup, and offer some wisdom about Pittsburgh.

Packers preseason: Green Bay prepares to face Pittsburgh
Packers preseason: Green Bay prepares to face Pittsburgh

Packers preseason: Green Bay prepares to face Pittsburgh

It is that time of year. The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for their first test this offseason against a team that is not wearing green and gold. That team will be repping the black and gold in the steel city.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Green Bay Packers, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Green Bay PackersSportsAaron Rodgers