Packers sign Mercilus, former Texans All-Pro pass rusher

The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran pass rusher Whitney Mercilus, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Thursday, Oct. 21.

Mercilus, 31, is in his 10th NFL season and was released by the Houston Texans earlier in the week. He will wear no. 50 for the Packers.

"I think we're pretty fortunate to get a guy of his caliber in at this time of the season," said head coach Matt LaFleur. "He's been doing it for a long time at a high level…you usually don't find those types of players at this juncture of the season.

The Texans selected Mercilus in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft out of the University of Illinois. He was named second-team All-Pro in 2016 and has 57 career sacks in 134 games played.

Thus far in the season with the Texans, Mercilus recorded three sacks in six games. He had four sacks in 13 games the previous season.

