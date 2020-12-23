Packers set to host Titans in final home game of regular season

article

The Green Bay Packers host the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Field in the final home game of the regular season on Sunday evening, Dec. 27. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.

According to Packers.com, it will be the second-ever prime-time game for Green Bay against the Titans (Monday Night Football in 2004).

This will be the 13th meeting between the two clubs. Tennessee leads the series, 7-5, but the Packers have won two of the last three matchups played in Green Bay.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

It is the first time the Packers have played against an AFC team with 10-plus wins at Lambeau since the 10-5 Denver Broncos visited Green Bay in the 2003 finale.

Green Bay has won 16 of the last 19 games it has played against an AFC team at Lambeau Field.