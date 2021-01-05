Packers' AJ Dillon meets with TikTokers for holiday surprise

article

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon met up with two TikTokers outside Lambeau Field for a special surprise for a friend currently serving in the U.S. Navy.

Max Minor posted the TikTok video with the intention to get Dillion's attention. Minor created the video in hopes that Dillon could meet to sign a jersey for a friend that wasn't able to come home for the holidays.

The original video to request Dillon got over 1.4 million views on TikTok and AJ Dillon responded saying: "I got you. Check your IG (Instagram) DM let's get this jersey signed for your friend!"

Minor and his friend, Adam, posted a second video saying that their friend has no idea what's going on since he doesn't have social media and plan to ship the signed jersey.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android