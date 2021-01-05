Expand / Collapse search

Packers' AJ Dillon meets with TikTokers for holiday surprise

By Jorge Reyna Jr
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Aaron Rodgers hands the ball off to AJ Dillon at Lambeau Field on November 01, 2020. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon met up with two TikTokers outside Lambeau Field for a special surprise for a friend currently serving in the U.S. Navy.

Max Minor posted the TikTok video with the intention to get Dillion's attention. Minor created the video in hopes that Dillon could meet to sign a jersey for a friend that wasn't able to come home for the holidays.

The original video to request Dillon got over 1.4 million views on TikTok and AJ Dillon responded saying: "I got you. Check your IG (Instagram) DM let's get this jersey signed for your friend!"

Minor and his friend, Adam, posted a second video saying that their friend has no idea what's going on since he doesn't have social media and plan to ship the signed jersey.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Butler, Woodson named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
slideshow

Butler, Woodson named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

A pair of Packers Super Bowl champions are among the finalists for the 2021 induction class.

Packers hoping weather will maximize their home field edge
slideshow

Packers hoping weather will maximize their home field edge

The Green Bay Packers did everything they could in the regular season to boost their chances of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade.