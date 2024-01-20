The Green Bay Packers trail the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's NFC divisional playoff matchup. You're invited to watch a special edition of FOX6 News after the game – also streaming on FOX LOCAL.

Saturday's showdown is the 10th playoff meeting between the storied franchises – the most between any two teams in NFL history – and the third in the past five postseasons. The Niners won the 2020 matchup 37-20 to go to the Super Bowl and won again two years later when they upset the Packers in Green Bay 13-10.

The winner of Saturday's game will advance to the NFC Championship and face the winner of Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

1st quarter

Packers 3, 49ers 0 at 7:22: Anders Carlson 29-yard field goal attempt good.

Packers defenders Preston Smith and Kenny Clark sack 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy for a 7-yard loss at 4:51.

2nd quarter

Packers fail to convert a fourth-down attempt at the San Francisco 14-yard line. Turnover on downs.

49ers 7, Packers 3 at 8:42: Purdy 32-yard touchdown pass to George Kittle. Extra point attempt good.

49ers 7, Packers 6 at 4:09: Carlson 29-yard field goal attempt good.

49ers kicker Jake Moody misses a 48-yard field goal attempt wide left at 0:10. Packers lineman Colby Wooden with a deflection.