Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Randall Cobb injured, out 'for a while'

By AP Author
Published 
Green Bay Packers
Associated Press
article

Randall Cobb

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb has a core injury that will prevent him from playing Sunday and could keep him out for much longer.

"Cobby’s going to be out for a while," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday. "He had a pretty significant injury."

The NFC North-leading Packers (9-3) host the Chicago Bears (4-8) on Sunday night.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Cobb had emerged as a reliable playmaker this season in his second stint with Green Bay after the Packers reacquired him at the suggestion of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Packers sent a draft pick to the Houston Texans for Cobb at the start of training camp.

The 31-year-old has caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns this season. That marked Cobb's highest single-season total for touchdown receptions since having six for Green Bay in 2015.

He caught two touchdowns each in victories over Pittsburgh and Arizona.

Cobb had five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in the first half of a Nov. 28 triumph over the Los Angeles Rams before his injury caused him to miss the second half of the game.

Cobb previously played for the Packers from 2011-18 before spending 2019 with Dallas and 2020 with Houston.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Rodgers toe injury: Packers' bye week helped recovery, QB says
article

Rodgers toe injury: Packers' bye week helped recovery, QB says

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the off week has assisted him in his recovery from a toe injury.

Aaron Jones named 'Walter Payton Man of the Year' nominee
article

Aaron Jones named 'Walter Payton Man of the Year' nominee

The Green Bay Packers announced that running back Aaron Jones has been named the team nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Oconomowoc woman turns tragedy into triumph on the ice

Those carefully laid out plans in life don’t always turn out the way you’d expect them to. Oconomowoc’s Laura Dwyer knows that all too well.